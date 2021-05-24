NOPD reports fatal shooting in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD investigated a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one adult male Sunday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

First District officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery by shooting right after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.



Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.