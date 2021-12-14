NOPD reports double homicide on Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting that involved two victims in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an NOPD report, the investigation into the double homicide began around 4:13 p.m.

Upon arrival at the New Orleans East location, Seventh District officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither the age nor the identity of either victim has been released.

There is no further information at this time.