NOPD reports double homicide in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double homicide at the intersection of Governor Nicholls and North Rocheblave streets in the Treme neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

An initial NOPD report said officers received the call at 5:13 p.m. and upon arrival, officers found two victims fatally wounded during the shooting in the 1100 block of North Rocheblave Street.

Both victims were declared deceased at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

