NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department announced a murder charge indictment against 18-year-old Tyrone Steele, who turns 19 on May 5, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on March 21 in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street.

According to the latest NOPD report, Steele was identified as the perpetrator in the fatal shooting of an unknown victim found in an advanced state of decomposition at an abandoned structure at the Gentilly location.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has not yet officially released the identity of the victim.

Tyrone Steele (Photo; NOPD)

On March 30, members of the NOPD Homicide Unit presented to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Special Grand Jury their case for indictment of Steele as the primary suspect in two other homicide incidents involving four victims:

A homicide by shooting on March 21, in the 4100 block of Encampment Street. The incident was initially signaled as an aggravated battery by shooting. Third District officers arrived on scene and located three individuals – two adult males and one adult female – inside of an apartment, all having sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased at the scene. Upon completion of autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 21-year-old Amya Cornin, 27-year-old Darrin Williams and 24-year-old Nehemiah Jones.

A homicide by shooting on March 26, at the intersection of Morrison and Gannon roads. The incident was originally reported as an unclassified death, where Seventh District officers located the body of an unknown male subject floating in a canal. After autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the death to be a homicide. The Coroner’s Office today identified the victim in this incident as 20-year-old Shane Brown.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.