NOPD reports a fatality in 7th Ward, ‘murder investigation’ underway

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hours after reporting a shooting at the corner of North Villere and Frenchmen that resulted in a man being hospitalized, the New Orleans Police Department reported another violent crime on Saturday night. This one resulted in a fatality.

According to a report received at 9:54 p.m., the NOPD claimed the incident occurred at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Streets.

The NOPD reported this is being considered a murder investigation.

There is no further information at this time.

Check back for more details.

