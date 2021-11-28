NOPD reports 7 separate gun-related incidents on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department had a busy Saturday. According to NOPD, many of the incidents involved firearms.

On Saturday afternoon, NOPD officers reported an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1500 block Frenchmen Street.

According to police, an unknown amount of suspects approached the driver’s side of a victims’ vehicle and demanded the victim’s property.

The victims fled the scene in their vehicle.

While driving, they heard several gunshots. Both victims were struck and drove to a local hospital.

In the evening, another aggravated battery by shooting incident occurred in the 7300 block Read Blvd.

According to police, the suspects in a vehicle started shooting at the location. The victim was struck and was transported by private conveyance to the hospital. Suspects fled the scene.

An armed robbery with a gun happened on Harrison Avenue and Magnolia Drive.

Police say the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and demanded property. The victim dropped his cell phone and fled. The victim heard 2 gunshots. The suspect fled with the victim’s phone.

Another similar incident happened on the 3100 block of Milan Street.

Officers say an armed suspect approached the victim on the porch and demanded money. According to the NOPD, they say the victim complied. Suspects asked if anyone else was inside the residence. Suspects walked through the residence and then fled.

Two separate homicides happened overnight.

The first happened on the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

The second happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Lastly, NOPD reported an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1700 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

According to police, the victim heard gunshots and entered a friend’s vehicle. The victim then realized he had been shot and was taken to hospital via private conveyance.