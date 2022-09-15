NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department hosted a memorial service for one of its Mounted Unit horses that recently died from colic.

Ace served the department for more than 16 years, including work on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras. Thursday evening’s memorial service was held in the 100 block where Ace was often on patrol with Officer Joseph Jones.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson joined other officers, multiple brass bands and members of the public for the memorial service.

The NOPD says that Ace not only helped protect the city, the horse also interacted with tourists in the French Quarter. The department says Ace arrived in New Orleans in February of 2006.

The department says Ace will be missed by the rest of the officers and horses in the Mounted Unit and the people who he interacted with on a daily basis.

NOPD Mounted Unit Ace died on Aug. 31. Photo provided by NOPD.

