NOPD releases video of person of interest in murder of 77 year old man

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is hoping that the public can help identify or locate a person of interest in a homicide from late last year.

At about 10:15 in the morning on December 16, 2019, police found a man who’d been shot to death inside of his home in the 1700 block of North Dupre Street. The victim was identified as 77-year-old Keithroy Ambrose. Police say he’d been shot multiple times.

Now police are hoping the public can help identify a man who police say may have information about the case. The man is seen on surveillance camera footage leaving the area at about the same time as the murder. The video shows the man jumping a fence, crossing the street, and then walking around a house.

If you have information on who the man is or can help police locate him, call the NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP