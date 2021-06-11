NOPD releases video in officer involved shooting on Mirabeau

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has released body camera video following an officer involved shooting on Mirabeau Avenue nearly two weeks ago.

Investigators believe a domestic disturbance led to the shooting.

When officers arrived, the suspect, Wilton Anderson is seen chasing after his sister when she began running. Surveillance video shows Anderson shoot his sister before turning his gun on officers.

The two responding officers both have a little over a year experience on the job.

Each officer fired at least four rounds and investigators believe the officers fired between eight and nine shots. One officer shot the suspect in the leg.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said “The officers had to act quickly. They had little to no time to defend themselves other than with their guns.”

As the suspect was running away, the officers are heard radioing in a suspect description.

A perimiter was setup and officers found Anderson’s gun. He was also found and treated at an area hospital.

In the body cam video, the suspect’s sister can be heard crying for help. She was shot in the face and is now listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Ferguson said, “The family is torn now and have to make a decision between family members. One person is the victim and the other is the perpetrator.”