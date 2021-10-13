NOPD releases image of alleged suspects’ vehicle involved in CBD shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is on the hunt for two suspects and their vehicle that law enforcement believes was involved in a shooting on Friday in the 100 block of Carondelet Street.

Two suspected perpetrators in this incident, both unknown black males, were last seen entering the vehicle ( shown at the top of the page) in the 800 block of Common Street and fleeing the location shortly after the incident.

There is no license plate information available for this vehicle at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.