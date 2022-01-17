NOPD releases another Person of Interest image in French Quarter shooting investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the shooting investigation stemming from an incident on Saturday (Jan. 15) near the French Quarter intersection of Bourbon and St. Louis streets.
The NOPD issued images of at least two other individuals wanted for questioning in this shooting that left a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The person pictured below is not currently wanted on any charges, but the NOPD feels the POI could possess information critical to the investigation.
No word yet from the NOPD on whether or not the new image is connected to one of the people already wanted for questioning.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.