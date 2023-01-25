NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has reassigned two police officers, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

According to the Department’s Public Integrity Bureau, Sergeant Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough were reassigned for “violations of NOPD policy”.

At this time there are no further details. Check back for updates as they become available.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.