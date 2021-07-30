NOPD promotes 10 senior officers to Sergeant

NEW ORLEANS — Congratulations are in order — the New Orleans Police Department has promoted ten senior officers to the rank of Sergeant!



“Continue to grow. Continue to pay it for,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in his address to the officers. “You are the first decision makers for us. So I will be leaning on you.”

The ten new sergeants are assigned to districts across the city:

Those promoted to the rank of sergeant include:

Kevin Boswell, who will be assigned to the Sixth District;

Shannon Jones-Brewer, who will be assigned to the Fourth District;

Sarah Cherny, who will be assigned to the Eighth District

James Doaty Jr., who will be assigned to the Fifth District;

Shumeca Garrison, who will be assigned to the Third District;

Aaron Harrelson, who will be assigned to the Fourth District;

Eric Illamo, who will be assigned to the Seventh District;

Travis Johnson, who will be assigned to the Third District;

Robyn Scott, who will be assigned to the Sixth District;

Thaddeus Williams, who will be assigned to the First District