NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect in connection with a homicide investigation stemming from a fatal shooting in New Orleans East on Friday.

According to a follow-up report, the NOPD arrested 37-year-old Tommy Nguyen for manslaughter after investigators identified Nguyen as the person responsible.

Seventh District officers initially responded to the shooting in the 4400 block of Downman Road and upon arrival, found a male victim located inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. EMS responded to the call and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Tommy Nguyen was transported to the Orleans Justice Center and booked accordingly.