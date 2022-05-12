NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a person of interest who could have critical information related to a fatal hit-and-run in the 7th Ward.

NOPD reports the pictured individual has been identified as a person of interest in the hit and run investigation. While they are not wanted on any criminal charges, detectives say they may have information critical to the case.

The investigation began on Sunday, April 17 when an SUV carrying three people drove the wrong way into traffic at a high rate of speed around 7 p.m. The vehicle then veered over to North Miro Street and was struck by an oncoming car, which led the SUV to overturn and eventually slam into a nearby business.

Several people and multiple vehicles were struck by the SUV, killing one and injuring at least 5.

Following the crash, detectives say the driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene. Police have not yet identified the driver.

Anyone who knows who the pictured person is or knows where they are is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6207.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.