NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help to find a murder suspect, as well as another man who is considered a person of interest.

The NOPD believe the man you see above is responsible for the murder of Russell Teal back in 2018 on Governor Nicholls Street.



Detectives also hope to identify another man shown below, who’s considered a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who knows either of these men should call the NOPD or Crimestoppers.