All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two subjects wanted as persons of interest in connection to shooting incident Sunday, Jan. 8.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting that left a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Hwy around 7:30 a.m. The victim was transported to nearby hospital via EMS.

Through the investigation, NOPD officers were able to identify two suspects, pictured above, as persons of interest in the investigation. The subjects were seen in a sliver Mercedes sedan, pictured above.

The suspects are not wanted on criminal charges in the investigation, but detectives believe they could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and or whereabouts of these subjects is asked to call Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

