NOPD: Persons of Interest sought in Blair Street homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking two subjects identified as persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on March 27 in the 3700 block of Blair Street.

Both 51-year-old Juan Matthews Sr. and 19-year-old Juan Matthews III are believed to have knowledge of information pertinent to this investigation, and NOPD Homicide Unit detectives wish to locate and question them.

Juan Matthews Sr. Juan Matthews III

Neither individual is currently wanted on criminal charges in relation to this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.