NOPD: Person of Interest wanted in Desire Area shooting investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a 28-year-old man they feel is a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a shooting on Jan. 6 at the intersection of Alvar Street and Florida Avenue.

According to the report, Wendell Jones is not currently wanted on any criminal charges in this investigation but is sought for questioning as detectives believed he has knowledge of vital information.

Wendell Jones (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.