NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dylan Naquin, for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday (Oct. 13th).

According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting in the 6600 block of Plaza Drive to find 25-year-old John Garrett suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Naquin is not wanted as a suspect in this incident. Detectives believe he could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information about this Homicide is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 659-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.