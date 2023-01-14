NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Issac Sabatier, for questioning in connection to a homicide that took place Thursday (Dec. 22).

According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to find 46-year-old Corey Carter unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Sabatier is not a wanted suspect in this incident. Detectives believe he could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information as to Sabatier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.