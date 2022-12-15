All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) —The NOPD is asking for the publics assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in connection to a homicide that took place in May of 2018 in the 2400 block of Saint Anthony Street.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have identified Tyree Brown, pictured above, as a person of interest in this investigation.

Brown is not a wanted suspect in this incident. Detectives believe he could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Department at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

