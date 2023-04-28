ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The shooting happened Friday (April 7th) at the intersection of John Churchill Chase Street and Convention Center Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. Police say that a suspect allegedly was involved in a confirmation that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to identify 20-year-old Quinton Streeter as a person of interest in the incident.

Streeter is not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation. However, detectives feel he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed person of interest is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.