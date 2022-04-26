NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 6 months after a man was shot dead in Algiers, NOPD has identified a new person that could help detectives solve what has been deemed a cold case.

On Tuesday, NOPD announced detectives were looking to interview 42-year-old Ivan Morris in connection to the October 2021 homicide.

Around 4:15 p.m. on October 13, police responded to the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Tejuan Williams.

Who pulled the trigger and why remains a mystery, but detectives hope that speaking to Morris will bring the case to life again. Morris is not wanted on any criminal charges.

Anyone with any information on where to find Morris or has any new details about the case is urged to contact Homicide Detective Christian Recile at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.