NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a fatal hit-and-run incident at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway on the Westbank in Algiers, La.

Initial reports show a male victim having been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was transported via EMS to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Initial notification was received at about 8:51 p.m., with confirmation coming at 9:29 p.m.

No additional details are currently available.