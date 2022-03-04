NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating a shooting that left one person injured in New Orleans East’s Pines Village neighborhood in the early hours of Friday, March 4.

NOPD reports around 12:15, police responded to the 4800 block of Stemway Drive.

When they arrived, officers discovered an adult male who was suffering from what police say was “an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. Their condition was not listed.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and motive, were not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by submitting information online or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.