UPDATE: The NOPD issued a follow-up report stating that the victim in this shooting has been pronounced deceased. The signal has been changed to a homicide.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported another shooting on Wednesday night. About an hour after reporting a seemingly unrelated incident in the Lower Ninth Ward that sent two to the hospital, the NOPD issued a release about a shooting in St. Roch.

According to the report, the latest shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Music Street.

A lone male victim was transported to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died while receiving medical treatment.

The initial call was received at 8:36 p.m., with confirmation at 8:51 p.m.

No additional information is currently available.