NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating a fatal shooting on Monday morning. The initial call came in shortly before 10:00 a.m.

Officers responded to the 2000 block Poland Avenue, in the Musicians’ Village area of St. Claude.

Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his body. Emergency Medical Services technicians declared the victim dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-7867.