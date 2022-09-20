NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police began working a double shooting that one person dead and another injured on Tuesday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the NOPD was called to the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East. When police arrived, they found one victim shot dead inside a blue sedan. Another female victim who was also shot was rushed to an area hosptial. The victims’ ages were not disclosed.

Information about what led up to the shooting was not readily available, however, the NOPD says that one woman was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital by EMS. Details surrounding her medical condition were unclear.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive. This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

