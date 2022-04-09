NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gun violence continued on Saturday after a bullet-riddled Friday left four dead across at least eight different shootings in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department reported another homicide, this one in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway, around noon.

The NOPD received the call at 12:14 a.m., with confirmation coming eight minutes later.

Upon arrival in Algiers, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.