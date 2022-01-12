NOPD on the search for Lacombe Street shooting suspect, vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released images of what appears to be a gray Volkswagon sedan believed to have been used in a shooting in New Orleans East on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of Lacombe Street by what the NOPD described the perpetrator as a “thinly built black male with light complexion, between 30 to 40 years of age.”
Anyone with additional information on this incident, the vehicle or the perpetrator in this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.