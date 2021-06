NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is now working a second SWAT roll.

On Friday afternoon, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue, where a man is believed to have barricaded himself inside a location.

According the the NOPD, the suspect is wanted in connection with a murder that happened in Mississippi.

Officers say the suspect is refusing to surrender.

