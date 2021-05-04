NOPD on the hunt for attempted murder suspect considered to be armed and dangerous

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is requesting assistance in locating 21-year-old Barry Causey for an attempted second-degree murder on May 1.

At around 4:07 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of S. Bernadotte Street.

Barry Causey

Causey is believed to be responsible for this incident.

The NOPD is cautioning the public that Causey is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Causey is asked to contact Third District detectives or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.