NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man and a teenager are dead after a shooting in the Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene at the corner of Elysian Fields and Gentilly Boulevard. When they arrived, both victims were found in the parking lot of the Walgreens, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, identified as a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead on the scene while the man was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

