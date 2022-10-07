The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Friday night.

Just after 9:30 officers responded to the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue and when they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

