NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early morning shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood left a woman hospitalized, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say they received a call of a shooting in the 1500 block of Port Street around 1:55 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

