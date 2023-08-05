NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is in the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) custody following an armed robbery.

On Friday, August 4, the NOPD received a report of a victim who’s car had been stolen in the 600 South Carrollton Avenue. According to reports, the victim told officers that a individual approached them with a knife and demanded their belongings.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Sometime after NOPD officers arrested the suspect in the 3415 South Carrollton Avenue.

Following the suspects arrest the victim’s vehicle was returned.

