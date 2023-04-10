NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans police officer who was shot in the face during a French Quarter ambush in 2020 has died, officials confirmed on Monday.

The New Orleans Police Department says Trevor Abney, an NOPD officer who miraculously survived the attack more than two years ago, died Sunday. An official cause of death was not determined.

In October 2020, Abney was sitting in his patrol car at St. Philip and Royal Streets with his partner, Brooke Duncan, when a man riding in the back of a pedicab shot at the officers. Abney was struck in the face while Duncan sustained lacerations from broken glass.

Surveillance footage from Fawkes Fine Art Gallery, a business located only steps from where the shooting occurred, captured the moment the officers were ambushed. Watch the video below.

Video: Surveillance footage shows NOPD officers ambushed, fired at in French Quarter

The suspect, later identified as Donnell Hassell (now 46), was arrested the next day and charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Following the shooting, then-NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson reported it was unclear whether Abney, a four-year veteran of the force at the time, would regain full vision, but that he’d been ‘in good spirits.’

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who had become a friend to Abney and his family, said she was able to speak to the late officer’s wife on Sunday. Cantrell announced Abney’s passing at the NOPD’s launch of its latest recruitment class on Monday.

“My heart is a little heavy this morning because I’m thinking about one of our officers that went on yesterday, Officer Abney,” the mayor said. “He had a remarkable recovery and definitely just a sad loss to the New Orleans Police Department, family, to the city of New Orleans. And just unexpected. It was unexpected.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories