NOPD: NOPD arrests armed 18-year-old carjacking suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported the capture of a teenage carjacking suspect on Monday.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Mervin Bailey for an armed carjacking that occurred on June 3.

Armed carjacking suspect Mervin Bailey (Photo: NOPD)

At around 2:05 p.m., the pictured subject reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle in the 1600 block of Burbank Drive after arriving in the Gentilly area in a stolen truck.

The victim’s vehicle was tracked to Peoples Avenue and Mendez Street, and Bailey was apprehended shortly afterward in the surrounding area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymous