NOPD: New Year’s Eve shootings, 1 child victim, 2 teen suspects arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department had a busy New Year’s Eve.

The NOPD made two firearms-related arrests overnight and is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 31.

Around 10. p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers began investigating an unrelated traffic stop reported hearing shots fired in the area of the 7800 block of Coronet Court.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered three male subjects firing weapons, one of which was armed with a rifle.

The suspect armed with the rifle allegedly pointed the weapon at officers before all three subjects fled on foot.

Officers pursued on foot and apprehended one of the subjects, found to be a 17-year-old juvenile.

The suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center for three counts of aggravated assault upon a police officer and one count each of illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and flight from an officer.

Police are still looking for the two additional suspects.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111.

According to NOPD, at about 10:06 p.m. on December 31, officers were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7900 block of Edgelake Court.

Upon arrival, officers located a 10-year-old boy who had reportedly been struck by a falling bullet.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Early New Years Day, around 12:30 a.m., an officer patrolling in the area of Canal and Chartres streets reported observing a disturbance at the location, where a male subject was seen producing a handgun from his waistband and waving the gun in the air.

The officer approached the suspect and arrested him without incident.

The suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile male, was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on charges of juvenile in possession of a firearm and for illegal carrying of a firearm.