8:40 P.M. UPDATE: The New Orleans Police Department elaborated on the previous Louisiana State Police report by adding that the “armed and dangerous” murder suspect Edmond Ramee Sr. turned himself in to NOPD and returned the child safely to authorities.

Ramee will be booked with Second-Degree Murder.

8:18 P.M. UPDATE: The suspect and child have been located. The child, Edmond Ramee, Jr., is in good condition, according to Louisiana State Police.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, January 31, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting.

According to NOPD, a caller reported an unresponsive man in the 7700 block of Henley Street.

Police headed to the location and upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive victim suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

Around 5 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department alerted WGNO of a serious time-sensitive alert related to the investigation.

According to NOPD, Superintendent Ferguson addressed the homicide.

Ferguson notified the community that the suspect in the incident had kidnapped a baby near the location of the homicide.

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 1-year-old, Edmond Ramee, Jr.

According to police, Edmond was last seen at 7740 Henley Drive in New Orleans. He was abducted around 3:25 p.m. by Edmond Ramee, Sr.

Edmond Ramee, Jr. is a one-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2’6” tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey “onesie” with white fur. He was wearing lime green socks with grey trim.

Edmond Ramee, Sr. is a 21-year-old black male with brown eyes and black dreadlock braids. Ramee, Sr. is approximately 6’1” and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans and orange, and white tennis shoes.

He has the tattoo “HEAVEN” on his right arm and “REST POP” on his left arm. He also has the Scorpio tattoo on his neck. Ramee, Sr. is believed to be driving a small vehicle, possibly a silver Honda Civic Hatchback.

Police warn that Edmond Sr. is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Edmond Ramee, Jr. should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5267 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.