NOPD: Multiple hurt including child and 1 killed in violent night in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department responded to multiple violent incidents overnight.

According to police, the first shooting NOPD was notified of was around 11 p.m.

Officers said Emergency Medical Services received a call of an unknown male in need of medical attention in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.

NOPD is investigating the murder of an unknown male. About 11pm EMS received a call of an unknown male in need of medical attention in the 7000 block of Bullard Ave.

Upon arrival, EMS found the victim unresponsive with trauma to his face. The victim died at the hospital. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 11, 2021

Upon their arrival, Emergency Medical Technicians found the unknown adult male unresponsive and suffering from apparent trauma to his face.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around 12 a.m. The New Orleans Police Department was notified of two other shootings.

One shooting happened in the 1400 block of Newton Street.

Police reports indicate a 14-year-old kid was shot multiple times in the stomach.

The child was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

According to the police, the victim is in stable condition.

Around the same time, NOPD responded to another shooting in the 4100 block of Downman Boulevard.

Initial police reports show a female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the jaw.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition as well.

A few hours later, around 2 a.m., NOPD began investigating the fourth shooting at an undetermined location in New Orleans East.

Police say a man was shot multiple times to the back.

The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition.