NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating a traffic crash involving a motorcycle police officer in Mid-City on Friday, February 25.

Around 2:15 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Orleans Street and North Carrollton Avenue.

NOPD reports the officer was taken to the hospital for her injuries, however, her condition was not listed.

Other details of the crash were not immediately made available.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

