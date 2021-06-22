NOPD: Man with triple identity wanted for attacking victim with a knife

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has issued an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Charles Frazier for an aggravated battery incident that occurred on September 21.

Charles Frazier, aka Sasha Mitchell, aka Sasha Mitchell (Photo: NOPD)

Frazier allegedly attacked a victim with a knife before trying to prevent them from leaving with the aid of another possible suspect.

The NOPD reports Frazier also uses the aliases Sasha Mitchell and Dominic Buchannon.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Frazier is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.