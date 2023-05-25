Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a man who’s wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in the Little Woods neighborhood on Wednesday, May 24.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said officers responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of Symmes Avenue.

They said an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Omar Anthony White after it was discovered that the shooting caused property damage.

White is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery and three counts of simple criminal damage to property.

NOPD officials said no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

