NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person they say is wanted for the burglary of a Warehouse district business. The incident reportedly happened on August 2.

Investigations discovered, that the subject went inside the Archdiocese of New Orleans building located in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue. Officers say while the person was inside, they damaged the vending machine and stole cash.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect, please notify Detective Amanda Williams at adwilliams@nola.gov or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or call toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.