Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man reportedly turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) on Monday, June 19, in connection to a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left a man dead.

NOPD officials said they responded to a call around 2:45 a.m. about a man who was shot in the 3100 block of Edith Weston Place. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Following an investigation, NOPD officials identified 35-year-old Wendell Butler as the alleged shooter. They said he turned himself in Monday night.

Butler faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with more information about this incident can call the NOPD Homicide section detectives at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

