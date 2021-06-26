NOPD: Man succumbs to multiple wounds, now homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD changed the status of a shooting on Saturday afternoon to that of a homicide three hours later.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 3:10 p.m.

Upon arriveal, officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was driven to the hospital, method of conveyance not specified in the report.

The NOPD updated the report at 6 p.m. to say the victim had succumbed to his injuries and the incident is now listed as a homicide.

No further information on the victim’s identity, the exist of his wounds or the location of the shooting.