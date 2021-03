NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

At about 1:25 p.m., NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 4600 block of Washington Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later declared deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.