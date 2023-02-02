NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a fraud incident Thursday, Feb. 2 at a Gentilly gas station.

According to reports, around 3:24 a.m. a male suspect, pictured above, pumped multiple gallons of gas into a vehicle and attempted to pay with a gas card in the 5000 block of Old Gentilly Road. The card was declined and the suspect fled the scene without paying for the gas.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect, pictured above.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the subject is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

